Georgia and EU play endgame on frozen conflicts

EU neighbour Georgia is angling for European support for a new solution to one of its "frozen conflicts." But Brussels is keeping quiet for now, amid fears of adding yet another bone of contention to its already-fragile relations with Russia.

The situation arose after Tbilisi in early May struck a deal with former South Ossetian rebel, Dmitry Sanakoev, to come over to its side. The move threatens the grip on power of South Ossetia's other rebel leader, the Russian-controlled Eduard Kok...