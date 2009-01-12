Gaza war shines spotlight on EU foreign policy

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has served to underline weaknesses in EU foreign policy, something that some analysts say will not necessarily be fixed by the bloc's planned new treaty.

As the Israeli attacks on the Gaza strip intensified, so too did the number of EU people on mission to the region.

At one stage, Israeli President Shimon Peres had an array of European interlocutors, including three EU foreign ministers, the EU external relations commissioner and the EU's f...