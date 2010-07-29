Ad
Relatives and lawyers of condemned prisoners in Japan are told only after the sentence has been carried out (Photo: decade_null)

EU denounces Japanese executions

by Matej Hruska,

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton has expressed "deep regret" after two men were hanged for murder in Japan on Wednesday and repeated a call for a moratorium on using the death penalty.

"I deeply regret the execution by hanging of Hidenori Ogata and Kazuo Shinozawa on 28 July 2010, and the fact that this marks the resumption of executions in Japan after one year during which none took place," Ms Ashton said in a statement on Wednesday.

