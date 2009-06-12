EU arms embargo against China 'absurd', says ambassador

China's ambassador to the European Union, Mr Song Zhe, told an audience in Brussels on Friday (12 June) that the EU arms embargo against the Asian giant was radically out of step with the otherwise deepening relations between the two sides.

Mr Song said the policy was "an absurd political discrimination against a strategic partner," adding that many Chinese diplomats and ordinary citizens also found the embargo and the EU's failure to recognise China as a market economy "bewildering".<...