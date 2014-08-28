Ad
Russian soldiers are fighting side by side with Ukrainian rebels (Photo: Jeroen Akkermans RTL)

Germany and US voice concern on Russian troops in Ukraine

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany and the US have lent weight to Ukraine’s claim that Russian troops are directly involved in opening up a new front in the conflict.

The fresh Western concern comes after Andriy Lysenko, a Ukrainian army spokesman, told press in Kiev on Wednesday (26 August) that Russian soldiers took part in a rebel attack on the town of Novoazovsk, near Crimea, in south-east Ukraine.

He added that Russian soldiers and armoured vehicles also crossed the border further north, near the Ukr...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

