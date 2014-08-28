Ad
Even Germany is no longer immune (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Why America is recovering, but Europe is not - Part I

by Dan Steinbock, Brussels,

Half a decade after the financial crisis, the United States is recovering, but Europe is suffering a lost decade. Why?

In the second quarter, the US economy grew at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4 percent, surpassing expectations.

In the same time period, economic growth in the eurozone slowed to a halt (0.2%), well before the impact of the sanctions imposed on and by Russia over Ukraine. Germany’s economy contracted (-0.6%). France’s continued to stagnate (-0.1%) and Italy...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

