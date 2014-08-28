Why America is recovering, but Europe is not - Part I

Half a decade after the financial crisis, the United States is recovering, but Europe is suffering a lost decade. Why?
In the second quarter, the US economy grew at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4 percent, surpassing expectations.
In the same time period, economic growth in the eurozone slowed to a halt (0.2%), well before the impact of the sanctions imposed on and by Russia over Ukraine. Germany’s economy contracted (-0.6%). France’s continued to stagnate (-0.1%) and Italy...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
