Absent leaders deflate EU's 'eastern' summit

Georgia's president came to Prague on Thursday (7 May) despite unrest at home, but many Western leaders stayed away in a sign that the EU's "Eastern Partnership" project matters more to ex-Communist states.

Georgia's Mikheil Saakashvili arrived in the Czech capital to talk about deeper EU relations amid ongoing street protests in Tbilisi, a failed army coup, massing Russian troops and controversial NATO war games.

Meanwhile, French President Nicolas Sarkozy was too busy receivin...