euobserver
The summit venue in Prague - the event risked looking like it does not have Western support (Photo: eu2009.cz)

Absent leaders deflate EU's 'eastern' summit

by Andrew Rettman, PRAGUE,

Georgia's president came to Prague on Thursday (7 May) despite unrest at home, but many Western leaders stayed away in a sign that the EU's "Eastern Partnership" project matters more to ex-Communist states.

Georgia's Mikheil Saakashvili arrived in the Czech capital to talk about deeper EU relations amid ongoing street protests in Tbilisi, a failed army coup, massing Russian troops and controversial NATO war games.

Meanwhile, French President Nicolas Sarkozy was too busy receivin...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Author Bio

