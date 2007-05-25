EU tries to reassert role in future of Moldova

The EU is pressing Russia to revive multilateral talks on the future of Moldova, amid fears that a bilateral Chisinau-Moscow deal could see the once pro-EU state fall back into the Russian sphere of influence in a blow to Europe's neighbourhood policy goals.
"Participants...called on both parties to resume talks, with their own presence as mediators and observers," Spanish foreign minister Miguel Angel Moratinos said after a key meeting in Madrid on Friday (25 May). "I hope that the 5+...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
