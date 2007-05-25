EU tries to reassert role in future of Moldova

The EU is pressing Russia to revive multilateral talks on the future of Moldova, amid fears that a bilateral Chisinau-Moscow deal could see the once pro-EU state fall back into the Russian sphere of influence in a blow to Europe's neighbourhood policy goals.

"Participants...called on both parties to resume talks, with their own presence as mediators and observers," Spanish foreign minister Miguel Angel Moratinos said after a key meeting in Madrid on Friday (25 May). "I hope that the 5+...