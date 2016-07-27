Ad
French poltiician Michel Barnier will be chief negotiator for the Brexit negotiations (Photo: European Commission)

Juncker names former rival as Brexit negotiator

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker appointed former French commissioner for financial services as chief negotiator in charge of negotiations with the UK.

Michel Barnier, a 65-year old former French minister and vice-president in the previous Commission between 2010-14, was in charge of the internal market and services.

He sought the job of EU Commission president in 2014, but the task was later given to Juncker, his rival in the conservative European People's Party.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

French poltiician Michel Barnier will be chief negotiator for the Brexit negotiations (Photo: European Commission)

