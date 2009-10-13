Brussels to propose extension of shoe duties

The European Commission is set to put forward a proposal that will extend EU import duties on shoes from China and Vietnam if agreed by EU member states.

A draft document leaked on Monday (12 October) suggests the EU executive will call for a 15-month extension to current duties of 16.5 percent and 10 percent on shoe imports from the two respective countries.

The decision is based on the need to protect EU shoe producers once the current two-year period of duties ends later this...