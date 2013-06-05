EU tells Russia to drop air passenger data law

European airlines may be forced to hand over passenger details to Russian authorities in contravention of EU privacy rules or face landing and overflight bans.
Russian lawmakers are pushing through a passenger name record (PNR) law that comes into force on 1 July.
But EU officials have raised concerns over the proposal because it is being unilaterally imposed.
PNR agreements must be bilaterally agreed, says the European Commission.
“We are expecting them [Russia] to...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
