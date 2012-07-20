Ad
euobserver
Mass protests erupted again in Spain after €65bn more cuts were announced (Photo: César Astudillo)

Spanish bailout deal to be sealed amid protests

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Eurozone finance ministers on Friday (20 July) are set to iron out the final details of bailout of up to €100bn for the Spanish banking sector, just as tens of thousands Spaniards took to the streets in protest against fresh spending cuts.

In a conference call set to start at 12.00 Brussels time, the 17 ministers are expected to sign off a memorandum of understanding with Spain, spelling out the conditions of the loan capped at €100 billion.

The final amount still to be determine...

