EU condemns violence in Sudan as country prepares to split

EU high representative Catherine Ashton has condemned the seizure of Sudan's border area of Abyei by northern forces, just six weeks before the southern part of the African country is scheduled to announce its independence.

An estimated 20,000 civilians were reported to be 'running for their lives' in the flashpoint area after North Sudan's army seized the main town in Abyei at the weekend, resulting in looting and burning by armed groups, said the UN.

