Global commodity prices are likely to rise again as the world moves out of recession (Photo: arbyreed)

EU launches WTO action over Chinese mineral restrictions

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Union has asked the World Trade Organisation to rule on a dispute with China over raw materials.

The announcement on Wednesday (4 November) is set to further increase the trade tensions between the two sides ahead of an important EU-China summit scheduled to take place later this month.

The dispute surrounds Beijing's use of export subsidies and quotas to limit certain raw materials – such as phosphorous, coke, and magnesium – from leaving the country.

"China'...

