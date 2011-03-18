Ad
euobserver
Libyan site seen from space. Rannau: 'If the preparations have been made, between giving the order and take-off is less than one hour' (Photo: nasa.gov)

Former French air chief envisages 'symbolic' Libya strike

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The former chief of the French air force, General Jean Rannou, has said UN powers should quickly strike a Gaddafi military base to deter his advance.

Speaking to EUobserver by phone on Friday (18 March) following a UN Security Council resolution authorising military action, General Rannou said: "We could do as we did in Bosnia in the beginning, to carry out one strike and to say: 'If you don't stop, we will continue.' I think it would be a good solution."

He said two jets, such a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Libyan site seen from space. Rannau: 'If the preparations have been made, between giving the order and take-off is less than one hour' (Photo: nasa.gov)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections