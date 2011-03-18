Former French air chief envisages 'symbolic' Libya strike

The former chief of the French air force, General Jean Rannou, has said UN powers should quickly strike a Gaddafi military base to deter his advance.
Speaking to EUobserver by phone on Friday (18 March) following a UN Security Council resolution authorising military action, General Rannou said: "We could do as we did in Bosnia in the beginning, to carry out one strike and to say: 'If you don't stop, we will continue.' I think it would be a good solution."
He said two jets, such a...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
