Former French air chief envisages 'symbolic' Libya strike

The former chief of the French air force, General Jean Rannou, has said UN powers should quickly strike a Gaddafi military base to deter his advance.

Speaking to EUobserver by phone on Friday (18 March) following a UN Security Council resolution authorising military action, General Rannou said: "We could do as we did in Bosnia in the beginning, to carry out one strike and to say: 'If you don't stop, we will continue.' I think it would be a good solution."

He said two jets, such a...