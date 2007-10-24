Ad
MEPs remain divided on the best approach to Russia (Photo: European Parliament)

EU lawmakers fail to formalise Russia criticism

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Just two days before EU leaders meet Russian president Vladimir Putin in Portugal's city of Mafra, the European Parliament has backed down from its original idea to adopt a resolution calling on the Kremlin to improve its democratic record.

"The authoritarian tendencies are part of a worrying trend, which threatens Russia's democratic development and the legitimacy of the Russian leadership inside and outside the country", the draft resolution - tabled by the liberal and green politica...

