The judgement of Solomon depicted in an 18th century Italian painting (Photo: Wikipedia)

Swiss diplomat outlines Georgia war probe

EU & the World
by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

The choice of experts for a new enquiry into the Georgia war will be a "Solomonic decision" amid efforts to guarantee objectivity, the Swiss diplomat in charge of the mission, Heidi Tagliavini, has told EUobserver.

Ms Tagliavini's remarks come as the EU on Tuesday (2 December) formally launched the probe, creating a "fact-finding mission" to investigate "the origins and the course of the conflict ...with regard to international law, humanitarian law and human rights, and the accusations...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

