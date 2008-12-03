Brussels to project 'soft power' in post-Soviet zone

The European Commission on Wednesday (3 December) underlined that the "Eastern Partnership" policy is not a prelude to further enlargement, while warning Russia to respect its "soft power" ambitions in the east.

"At this stage, we are not in a position to offer prospects of accession," commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said. "We can take the process a long way, up to the status of association, an association relationship is the furthest we can go without starting a process leadin...