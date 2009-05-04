EU sanctions against Moldova unlikely

One month after a police crackdown that left three young men dead, EU diplomats in Moldova are working on rebuilding internal stability and EU relations.

Twenty two-year old Ion Tabuleac, 23-year old Valeriu Boboc and 26-year old Eugen Tapu were allegedly beaten to death by police following post-election protests on 7 April. Some 300 more people were jailed and roughly treated. A clampdown on free press remains in force.

In Belarus in March 2006, when police jailed protesters with...