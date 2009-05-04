Ad
euobserver
The 7 April events, the atmosphere in Moldova remains full of "fear" (Photo: benia.livejournal.com)

EU sanctions against Moldova unlikely

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

One month after a police crackdown that left three young men dead, EU diplomats in Moldova are working on rebuilding internal stability and EU relations.

Twenty two-year old Ion Tabuleac, 23-year old Valeriu Boboc and 26-year old Eugen Tapu were allegedly beaten to death by police following post-election protests on 7 April. Some 300 more people were jailed and roughly treated. A clampdown on free press remains in force.

In Belarus in March 2006, when police jailed protesters with...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The 7 April events, the atmosphere in Moldova remains full of "fear" (Photo: benia.livejournal.com)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections