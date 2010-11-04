Chinese leader to parade through Paris ahead of G20 handover

Chinese President Hu Jintao will receive a lavish welcome when he touches down in France on Thursday (4 November), with French President Nicolas Sarkozy hoping stronger ties with Beijing can secure the success of France's tenure at the helm of the G20, set to start later this month.

The French president is to personally greet Mr Hu at the airport, before returning together to the Elysee through Paris with a contingent of the Republican Guard on horseback.

France's G20 ambitions ...