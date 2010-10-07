Ad
euobserver
Mr Van Rompuy (l) and Mr Wen. There are increased warnings that the world is headed for a currency war (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU-China summit ends in discord

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

An acrimonious EU-China summit on Wednesday (6 October) ended with a cancelled press conference and a stark warning from China not to increase pressure over its currency valuation.

"I say to Europe's leaders - don't join the chorus pressing [China] to revalue the yuan," Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao told a business forum taking place in the margins of the political summit in Brussels.

"Many of our exporting companies would have to close down, migrant workers would have to return t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Mr Van Rompuy (l) and Mr Wen. There are increased warnings that the world is headed for a currency war (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections