The Gonzalez case: Russia-West prisoner-swap rumbles on in Poland

As memories fade of the pictures of US president Joe Biden joyfully greeting a released Wall Street Journal reporter, and Vladimir Putin delightedly welcoming Vadim Krasikov, jailed for murder by a German court, in a Russian spies for western hostages swap, controversy continues in Poland as to the whys and wherefores of its role in the east west exchange.
Krzysztof Bobinski is a board member of the Society of Journalists, in Warsaw, an independent NGO. He was the Financial Times correspondent in Warsaw from 1976 to 2000. He worked at the Polish Institute of Foreign Affairs (PISM) and was co-chair of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum.
