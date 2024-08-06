Berlin's capitulation in the Russia prisoner swap spells trouble ahead

In Russia, alongside honour amongst thieves, which guides parts of the Russian non-lethal underworld, there is also honour among murderers – an informal code of the Kremlin.
This code manifests itself in different ways. One way is demonstrative celebration of the Russians linked — by the media or authorities of other countries — to highly publicised killings. ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).
Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).