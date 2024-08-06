Ad
By releasing the Russian assassin, Germany has made an irresponsible and unjustifiable mistake that undermines European security – a mistake, which the Putin regime will build upon and which will recoil on freedom and lives of many more people in the future (Photo: Anton Shekhovtsov)

Berlin's capitulation in the Russia prisoner swap spells trouble ahead

by Anton Shekhovtsov, Vienna,

In Russia, alongside honour amongst thieves, which guides parts of the Russian non-lethal underworld, there is also honour among murderers – an informal code of the Kremlin.

This code manifests itself in different ways. One way is demonstrative celebration of the Russians linked — by the media or authorities of other countries — to highly publicised killings. ...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).

