Lessons from history on Putin: imperial glory, knives in the back

Russian president Vladimir Putin has crossed the Rubicon, but will his imperial chutzpah end in "crimson dew" or knives in the back?
In the case of Julius Caesar on 10 January 49 BC, the Rubicon was a “reddish river” in Italy, which marked the boundary of Roman territory, and for the rebel general's legions to cross it was an irreversible act of war against th...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
