British PM May (centre) is expected to be given a green light by fellow EU leaders to start talks on a transition period at their summit on Friday (Photo: European Commission)

Brexit: EU trade talks to start in April

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU will draw up negotiating guidelines for talks on future relations with the UK at its March summit, according to updated document set to be endorsed by EU leaders this Friday (15 December).

EU-27 diplomats discussed the draft text on Brexit on Monday (11 December).

Besides politically acknowledging the progress made on the terms of divorce, EU leaders are expected to adopt guidelines on a transition period for the UK to remain attached to the EU, for a period after it leav...

