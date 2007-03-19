EU renews Belarus sanctions ahead of Minsk opposition rally

EU states have formally extended diplomatic sanctions against Belarus for one year ending 10 April 2008, forbidding 35 Belarus officials - including president Lukashenko - to enter the EU.

The move, initially agreed three weeks ago, was rubber-stamped by EU farm ministers in Brussels on Monday (19 March), despite Minsk's recent drive to improve relations with Brussels as its old alliance with Moscow continues to unravel.

The sanctions extension comes after Minsk last week first ...