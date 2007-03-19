Ad
Lukashenko - will have to put off his EU travel plans for at least one more year (Photo: president.gov.by)

EU renews Belarus sanctions ahead of Minsk opposition rally

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states have formally extended diplomatic sanctions against Belarus for one year ending 10 April 2008, forbidding 35 Belarus officials - including president Lukashenko - to enter the EU.

The move, initially agreed three weeks ago, was rubber-stamped by EU farm ministers in Brussels on Monday (19 March), despite Minsk's recent drive to improve relations with Brussels as its old alliance with Moscow continues to unravel.

The sanctions extension comes after Minsk last week first ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

