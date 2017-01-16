Trump's anti-Nato views 'astonish' Europe

Germany has said Donald Trump’s remarks on the EU, Nato, and Russia in an interview have caused “astonishment” in Europe.
The German foreign minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said on Monday (16 January) that Trump’s comments would dominate talks by foreign ministers in Brussels.
“This day will be influenced if not determined by the statements of the American president-elect, which caused here in Brussels astonishment and agita...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
