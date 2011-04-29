Ad
EU council working room in Brussels. Lists of names will be prepared in the run-up to 12 May (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

EU countries agree on Syria sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Six weeks of violence and some 500 deaths later, EU countries on Friday (30 April) agreed to impose a broad array of sanctions against Syria.

The measures are to include a travel ban and asset freeze on members of President Bashar al-Assad's regime considered responsible for the crackdown, but not the president's family or officials' family members.

EU countries also agreed to stop arms exports and exports of non-lethal equipment which can be used for internal repression.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

