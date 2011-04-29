EU countries agree on Syria sanctions

Six weeks of violence and some 500 deaths later, EU countries on Friday (30 April) agreed to impose a broad array of sanctions against Syria.

The measures are to include a travel ban and asset freeze on members of President Bashar al-Assad's regime considered responsible for the crackdown, but not the president's family or officials' family members.

EU countries also agreed to stop arms exports and exports of non-lethal equipment which can be used for internal repression.

T...