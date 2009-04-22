Ad
The lives of many rural communities have changed dramatically following the earthquake (Photo: showchina)

EIB provides €120m loan for China quake reconstruction

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Investment Bank announced plans this week to provide a €124 million ($160m) loan to the People's Republic of China to help with reconstruction efforts following the large earthquake that struck the Sichuan province in May last year.

China's vice-minister for finance, Li Yong, and the EIB's vice-president, Carlos Costa, signed the agreement on 14 April.

The funds will predominantly be used for the re-establishment of over 100,000 hectares of forest that were destroye...

