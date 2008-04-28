Ad
The country's trade surplus with the EU currently stands at €160 billion (Photo: EUobserver)

High-level trade discussions aim to overcome China-EU imbalances

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips,

China and the European Union have launched high-level trade discussions aimed at resolving concerns over the Communist nation's expanding trade surplus with the 27-nation bloc.

The talks were announced on Friday (25 April) during a two-day trip of nine European Commissioners to China – the largest delegation Europe had ever sent to the country.

"I want to express ... my confidence that the EU and China are developing an ever closer, ever deeper comprehensive strategic partnership,...

