High-level trade discussions aim to overcome China-EU imbalances

China and the European Union have launched high-level trade discussions aimed at resolving concerns over the Communist nation's expanding trade surplus with the 27-nation bloc.
The talks were announced on Friday (25 April) during a two-day trip of nine European Commissioners to China – the largest delegation Europe had ever sent to the country.
"I want to express ... my confidence that the EU and China are developing an ever closer, ever deeper comprehensive strategic partnership,...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here