EU to quiz Russia foreign minister on violence

The European Commission plans to quiz Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on why police beat up peaceful protesters in Moscow and St Petersburg over the weekend, but EU criticism of the crackdown has been low-key so far.

"We are very concerned about the events," a European Commission spokeswoman said on Monday (16 April). "We have the opportunity to raise this at high level, at foreign minister level next Monday," she added, referring to an EU-Russia meeting with Mr Lavrov in Luxembo...