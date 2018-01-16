Ad
EU member states are discussing EU negotiator Barnier's mandate for the transition talks (Photo: European Commission)

Post-Brexit trade roll-over not automatic, EU paper says

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

There will be no automatic roll-over of the EU's trade deals during the post-Brexit transition period for the UK, according to an EU document on the transition negotiations.

The UK "will remain bound by the international agreements" the EU has signed with third countries on trade, the draft to be discussed by EU ambassadors on Thursday (16 January) and obtained by EUobserver said.

There are more than 700 such agreements to which the UK is a party until it becomes a third country...

