Optimism in Bonn about fusion reactor, despite Brexit

As climate negotiators were discussing words and commas in preparation for implementing the Paris agreement at one area of the Bonn climate conference in Germany, another zone is reminiscent of a trade fair - with countries and companies offering green solutions.

But while many propose reducing carbon emissions in the coming years, one exhibition offers a solution for a longer timeframe.

"We are trying to replicate the energy of the sun," engineer Shakeib Ali Arshad told this webs...