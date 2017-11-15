Ad
euobserver
The ITER machine is being built in the south of France (Photo: © ITER Organization)

Optimism in Bonn about fusion reactor, despite Brexit

Digital
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Bonn,

As climate negotiators were discussing words and commas in preparation for implementing the Paris agreement at one area of the Bonn climate conference in Germany, another zone is reminiscent of a trade fair - with countries and companies offering green solutions.

But while many propose reducing carbon emissions in the coming years, one exhibition offers a solution for a longer timeframe.

"We are trying to replicate the energy of the sun," engineer Shakeib Ali Arshad told this webs...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalGreen Economy

Related articles

Germany 'not satisfied' with nuclear fusion spending
EU ups the pressure to host world's first nuclear fusion reactor
EU environment and science money moved to military fund
Commission plugs nuclear fusion funding hole with EU research cash
The ITER machine is being built in the south of France (Photo: © ITER Organization)

Tags

DigitalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections