euobserver
Anti-fraud office chief Kessler said the European Parliament 'maybe' has a 'structural problem' with MEP assistants (Photo: © European Union 2017 - European Parliament)

Anti-fraud boss: EU parliament in 'too many' complaints

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Giovanni Kessler, the head of the EU's anti-fraud office, Olaf, said on Wednesday (31 May) that “too many” allegations of misconduct were being made against the European Parliament and that the institution should consider improving its internal rules.

“Maybe you have a problem, a structural problem,” Kessler said about the parliament, at a press conference presenting Olaf's annual report.

“Over the last year, the [Olaf] unit dealing with internal cases has been flooded with [alleg...

EU Political

EU Political
