Anti-fraud boss: EU parliament in 'too many' complaints

Giovanni Kessler, the head of the EU's anti-fraud office, Olaf, said on Wednesday (31 May) that “too many” allegations of misconduct were being made against the European Parliament and that the institution should consider improving its internal rules.

“Maybe you have a problem, a structural problem,” Kessler said about the parliament, at a press conference presenting Olaf's annual report.

“Over the last year, the [Olaf] unit dealing with internal cases has been flooded with [alleg...