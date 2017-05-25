Macron seeks 'more efficient, fairer' EU

The new French president, Emmanuel Macron, made his debut on the international scene in Brussels on Thursday (25 May) vowing to "change a lot of things" in the world and calling for a "more efficient and fairer" EU.

Ahead of a Nato summit, Macron met with Belgian prime minister Charles Michel, had lunch with US president Donald Trump and met European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

From a robust handshake with Trump to a paternalistic embrace from Juncker, Macron held di...