Ad
euobserver
Macron (r) will be an "ally" to the European Commission, said EU executive chief Juncker (l) (Photo: European Commission)

Macron seeks 'more efficient, fairer' EU

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The new French president, Emmanuel Macron, made his debut on the international scene in Brussels on Thursday (25 May) vowing to "change a lot of things" in the world and calling for a "more efficient and fairer" EU.

Ahead of a Nato summit, Macron met with Belgian prime minister Charles Michel, had lunch with US president Donald Trump and met European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

From a robust handshake with Trump to a paternalistic embrace from Juncker, Macron held di...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Macron to present plan for a 'forward marching' Europe
Give Macron 'a chance', says EU finance chief
Macron and Merkel to 'reconstruct' the EU
Macron (r) will be an "ally" to the European Commission, said EU executive chief Juncker (l) (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections