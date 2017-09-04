UK dismisses €54bn EU bill report

The UK's Brexit negotiator has denied a newspaper report that prime minister Theresa May is willing to pay a £50 billion (€54 billion) "divorce bill" as part of the financial settlement with the EU, while verbal duelling escalated over the weekend between negotiators.
David Davis told the BBC that the Sunday Times report was "nonsense" and "completely wrong".
He reiterated the UK's line that there is no legal obligation for the UK to pay for EU projects after leaving the bloc, b...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
