Davis said the EU is using time to pressure the UK into a financial deal. (Photo: European Commission)

UK dismisses €54bn EU bill report

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The UK's Brexit negotiator has denied a newspaper report that prime minister Theresa May is willing to pay a £50 billion (€54 billion) "divorce bill" as part of the financial settlement with the EU, while verbal duelling escalated over the weekend between negotiators.

David Davis told the BBC that the Sunday Times report was "nonsense" and "completely wrong".

He reiterated the UK's line that there is no legal obligation for the UK to pay for EU projects after leaving the bloc, b...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

