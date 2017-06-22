Leaders at EU summit to reinforce Libyan coast guard

EU leaders will broadly avoid discussing refugee quotas at this week's summit due to internal disagreement but instead focus on stopping people coming to Europe.
The EU summit talks are part of a desperate plan to curtail the flow of migrants and refugees from Africa, as the EU imposes greater emphasis on security and border controls throughout the region.
EU council president Donald Tusk, in a letter addressed to EU leaders on Wednesday (21 June), said more must be done to keep ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
