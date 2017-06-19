Ad
Davis (l) with Barnier in Brussels on Moday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Brexit talks begin amid uncertainty

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The UK will begin historic talks to leave the European Union on Monday (19 June), one year after voters opted to quit the bloc in a referendum.

Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis, the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier, and their teams will start their meeting in Brussels at 11AM and will end the day with a press conference.

The talks begin amid uncertainty on the UK government’s intentions after British voters appeared to reject its so-called hard Brexit manifesto in a sna...

