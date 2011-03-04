Ad
euobserver
Pushkar's iPhone. Dell's letter said that Koha Ditore's reporting was 'unprofessional, unethical, and potentially illegal' (Photo: Koha Ditore)

MEP criticises US ambassador in Kosovo SMS affair

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A prominent MEP has said the US ambassador to Kosovo looks guilty of improper conduct in last month's presidential vote. But EU diplomats are keen to forget the affair and to concentrate on Kosovo-Serbia talks.

Austrian Green deputy Ulrike Lunacek, the EU parliament's rapporteur on Kosovo, told EUobserver on Thursday (4 March) that photos of SMS-es flying around during the recent presidential vote by Kosovo MPs make the US diplomat, Christopher Dell, look bad.

"All of us were se...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Pushkar's iPhone. Dell's letter said that Koha Ditore's reporting was 'unprofessional, unethical, and potentially illegal' (Photo: Koha Ditore)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections