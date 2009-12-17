Ad
Sergei Kovalev says Europe must not 'remain silent' to Russian human rights violations (Photo: European Parliament)

Sakharov prize winner urges EU to keep pressure on Moscow

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Russian activist Sergei Kovalev said Europe should not remain silent on human rights violations in his country and should keep up the pressure on Moscow.

The 79-year old former Soviet prisoner was in Strasbourg on Wednesday (16 December), together with two of his colleagues from the human rights group Memorial, to receive this year's Sakharov prize for freedom of thought.

The Russian NGO was founded in 1980s by the eponymous Andrei Sakharov in order to document Stalinist-era cri...

