EU prize highlights Russia murders of rights workers

Moscow-based NGO Memorial has walked away with the EU's 2009 Sakharov prize for freedom of thought after a bloody year for human rights activists in Russia.

"We hope to contribute to ending the circle of fear and violence surrounding human rights defenders in the Russian Federation," European Parliament President Jerzy Buzek said while announcing the decision on Thursday (22 October).

The Pole and former anti-Communist campaigner added that he felt "personal satisfaction" over t...