Ad
euobserver
Mr Biden will meet the full panoply of EU and Nato leaders on his three day trip (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

US vice-president talks up EU terrorism threat

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US vice-president Joe Biden has said that Europe faces "new and pernicious threats" to its security on the eve of his visit to the EU capital, a trip designed to help secure MEPs' approval on new counter-terrorism measures.

Writing in the New York Times before arriving in Brussels on Wednesday night (5 April), he listed "the spread of weapons of mass destruction to rogue regimes with access to ballistic missil...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mr Biden will meet the full panoply of EU and Nato leaders on his three day trip (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections