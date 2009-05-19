Ad
The EU in 2005 committed as a whole to providing annually 0.56 percent of its gross national income in aid by 2010 (Photo: Notat)

EU member states welching on aid promises, says commission

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The EU's development commissioner has lashed out at the bloc's member states for reneging on past aid commitments, accusing them of "cooking up" reasons not to deliver the funds they have promised.

"Developing countries are at a critical stage. The poorest countries are hardest hit by the crisis," commissioner Louis Michel said following a meeting of European development ministers on Tuesday (19 May), "... but I have noticed a certain trend among some member states."

