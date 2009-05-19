EU member states welching on aid promises, says commission

The EU's development commissioner has lashed out at the bloc's member states for reneging on past aid commitments, accusing them of "cooking up" reasons not to deliver the funds they have promised.

"Developing countries are at a critical stage. The poorest countries are hardest hit by the crisis," commissioner Louis Michel said following a meeting of European development ministers on Tuesday (19 May), "... but I have noticed a certain trend among some member states."

"They look as...