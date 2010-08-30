EU to hold 'partnership dialogue' with China

Ahead of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers at the end of next week, the bloc's foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton began a six-day visit to China on Monday (29 August).
After a day spent visiting the EU pavilions at the World Expo in Shangai, Ms Ashton will co-chair the first EU-China high-level strategic dialogue with state councillor Dai Bingguo on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Guiyang region.
During the meeting they will "address issues of concern and mutual interest...
