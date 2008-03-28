EU foreign chiefs to debate future ties with Russia

Just weeks before the new Russian president is sworn in, EU foreign ministers are meeting in Brdo, Slovenia on Friday (28 March) for an informal debate on the remaining differences in opinion on the bloc's future strategy towards Moscow.

The 27-member EU is due to hold its first top level summit with Dmitry Medvedev, the incoming successor of Vladimir Putin, in June in Siberia and the EU's Slovenian presidency wants to focus the first day of the ministerial session on political prepara...