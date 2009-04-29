Ad
euobserver
The Statue of Liberty in New York - a worldwide symbol of demcoracy and freedom, but will the Prague summit's words be matched by action? (Photo: Brian Auer)

EU and ex-Soviet states to make pro-democracy pledge

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU and its six former-Communist neighbours are to pledge support for democracy and open markets at a summit in Prague on 7 May, according to a draft declaration seen by EUobserver.

"The participants of the Prague Summit agree that the Eastern Partnership will be based on commitments to fundamental values, including democracy, the rule of law and the respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, as well as to the principles of international law, market economy, sustainable devel...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The Statue of Liberty in New York - a worldwide symbol of demcoracy and freedom, but will the Prague summit's words be matched by action? (Photo: Brian Auer)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections