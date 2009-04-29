EU and ex-Soviet states to make pro-democracy pledge

The EU and its six former-Communist neighbours are to pledge support for democracy and open markets at a summit in Prague on 7 May, according to a draft declaration seen by EUobserver.
"The participants of the Prague Summit agree that the Eastern Partnership will be based on commitments to fundamental values, including democracy, the rule of law and the respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, as well as to the principles of international law, market economy, sustainable devel...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
