Ad
euobserver
May: the UK "needs some time to prepare" for Brexit negotiations. (Photo: Reuters)

Theresa May's first steps pose problems for EU

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The new British prime minister, Theresa May, took office on Wednesday (13 July) amid indications she might not be an easy partner for the EU in talks to organise the UK's exit from the bloc.

In phone talks with German chancellor Angela Merkel, French president Francois Hollande and Irish prime minister Enda Kenny, she said the UK would "need some time to prepare" for Brexit negotiations.

She added she hoped the talks "could be conducted in a constructive and positive spirit", acco...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

May: Some calm after the storm
What Brussels can expect from Theresa May
Cameron's advice to May: Stay close to the EU
Brussels braces itself for 'tough' Theresa May
May: the UK "needs some time to prepare" for Brexit negotiations. (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections