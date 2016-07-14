Theresa May's first steps pose problems for EU

The new British prime minister, Theresa May, took office on Wednesday (13 July) amid indications she might not be an easy partner for the EU in talks to organise the UK's exit from the bloc.

In phone talks with German chancellor Angela Merkel, French president Francois Hollande and Irish prime minister Enda Kenny, she said the UK would "need some time to prepare" for Brexit negotiations.

She added she hoped the talks "could be conducted in a constructive and positive spirit", acco...