EU foreign ministers concerned Russia to recognise Abkhazia

EU officials are concerned that Russia is ready to recognise Abkhazia, one of two Georgian breakaway provinces that up to now have not been accorded any official recognition by Russia or any other member of the international community.

"There is a growing preoccupation and anxiety that Russia may be paving the way for recognition of Abkhazia," EU external relations commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner said on Monday (10 February) ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

On Thurs...