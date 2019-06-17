Erdogan mocks Macron amid EU sanctions threat

Turkey could face EU sanctions over gas drilling in Cyprus, Greece and others have warned, prompting mockery by Turkey's president.
"We've agreed ... to prepare the ground in the coming week for the [EU] summit to take relevant decisions, even sanctions against Turkey, if it's verified that there's been drilling in the Cypriot EEZ [exclusive economic zone]," Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras said on Sunday (16 June).
He spoke after a snap meeting of the Greek national defence c...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
