Ad
euobserver
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said France had no right to speak own behalf of Cyprus (Photo: Erik de Haan)

Erdogan mocks Macron amid EU sanctions threat

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkey could face EU sanctions over gas drilling in Cyprus, Greece and others have warned, prompting mockery by Turkey's president.

"We've agreed ... to prepare the ground in the coming week for the [EU] summit to take relevant decisions, even sanctions against Turkey, if it's verified that there's been drilling in the Cypriot EEZ [exclusive economic zone]," Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras said on Sunday (16 June).

He spoke after a snap meeting of the Greek national defence c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

From Turkey to EU freedom: an exile's journey
Leaked document sheds light on Turkey's 'controlled coup'
Turkey drills for gas in Cyprus' waters, prompting EU outcry
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said France had no right to speak own behalf of Cyprus (Photo: Erik de Haan)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections