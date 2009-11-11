Ad
Russia's Dmitry Medvedev (c) with EU leaders at celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall (Photo: kremlin.ru)

EU-Russia summit to focus on climate and energy

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Global warming and energy security are to dominate the EU-Russia summit next week. But Sweden is also keen to raise the more painful topics of North Caucasus and Georgia violence at the talks.

EU delegates at the lunchtime meeting in Stockholm on 18 November are to urge Russia to move far beyond its current promise to cut CO2 emissions by just 10 to 15 percent by 2020.

Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt and EU commission head Jose Manuel Barroso are also keen to ask Russian ...

